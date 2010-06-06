Marvin IsleyBorn 18 August 1953. Died 6 June 2010
Marvin Isley
Marvin Isley Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Isley (August 18, 1953 – June 6, 2010) was the youngest member of the family music group the Isley Brothers and its bass guitarist.
