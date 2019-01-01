Wincenty PolPolish poet. Born 20 April 1807. Died 2 December 1872
Wincenty Pol
1807-04-20
Wincenty Pol Biography (Wikipedia)
Wincenty Pol (20 April 1807 – 2 December 1872) was a Polish poet and geographer.
