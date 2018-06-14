Al-NamroodFormed 2008
Al-Namrood (Arabic: النمرود) is a Saudi Arabian black metal band. The name means “Nimrod”, a Babylonian king, and the group chose the name as a form of defiance against religion. The members are anonymous since their identification could lead to punishment of death from Saudi Arabian authorities.
Al-Namrood have released numerous albums and singles since they began in 2008. They have also released three music videos and are currently signed to Shaytan Productions (Canada).
