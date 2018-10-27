John Scott TrotterBorn 14 June 1908. Died 29 October 1975
John Scott Trotter
1908-06-14
John Scott Trotter Biography (Wikipedia)
John Scott Trotter (June 14, 1908–October 29, 1975), also known as Uncle John was an American arranger, composer and orchestra leader.
Trotter was best known for conducting the John Scott Trotter Orchestra which backed singer and entertainer Bing Crosby on record and on his radio programs from 1937 to 1954, as well as his work with Vince Guaraldi scoring some of the early Peanuts cartoons.
John Scott Trotter Tracks
Got A Date With An Angel
John Scott Trotter
Got A Date With An Angel
Got A Date With An Angel
Dinner For One Please James
John Scott Trotter
Dinner For One Please James
