John Scott Trotter (June 14, 1908–October 29, 1975), also known as Uncle John was an American arranger, composer and orchestra leader.

Trotter was best known for conducting the John Scott Trotter Orchestra which backed singer and entertainer Bing Crosby on record and on his radio programs from 1937 to 1954, as well as his work with Vince Guaraldi scoring some of the early Peanuts cartoons.