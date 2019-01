Iron Chic is an American pop punk band from Long Island, New York, United States. The band consists of Phil Douglas, Jason Lubrano, Gordon Lafler, Mike Bruno, and Jesse Litwa. The band has released 3 records to date. All 3 of their full-length albums have received positive reviews on websites such as Pitchfork, Noisey and PunkNews.org. The band released their 3rd album and first for SideOneDummy Records, titled You Can't Stay Here on October 13th, 2017.