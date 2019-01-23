SWMRS (formerly Emily's Army), pronounced 'swimmers', is an American punk rock band formed in Oakland, California in 2004 by Cole Becker and Joey Armstrong, with Beckers's brother Max Becker joining only a few weeks afterwards. They drew on a mix of influences ranging from the Beach Boys to the Ramones to create their own brand of rock. The band added Travis Neumann in 2009, who later left in 2014 due to creative differences. The band released a demo and a string of EPs from 2008 to 2010. The band released their first album, Don't Be a Dick, on June 14, 2011. The band's second album, Lost at Seventeen, was released on June 11, 2013. They added Sebastian Mueller as the bassist 2014. The band's third studio album, and their first under the name SWMRS after dropping their former name, Drive North, was released February 12, 2016, via Uncool Records. Drive North was later re-released and remastered after the band was signed to record label Fueled By Ramen on October 13, 2016.