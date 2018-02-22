SOL3 MIO (stylised as SOLΞ MIO) is a New Zealand musical trio consisting of Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati. Of Samoan descent and classically trained, Moses is a baritone, and the Pati brothers are operatic tenors. SOL3 MIO is the combination of three powerful and moving operatic voices, with more than a dash of uncontainable humour. By their own definition they are first and foremost "classical singers bridging the gap with contemporary", but the unique way in which they do it shows the potential to cut through the critical cognoscenti, and appeal to audiences who wouldn’t normally be found anywhere near an aria. Their onstage brotherly bonhomie, off the cuff banter, and impeccable comedic timing is no act but simply an extension of their natural selves, and the culmination of a lifetime’s worth of singing, performing and entertaining.