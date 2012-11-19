Country Gazette
Country Gazette Biography (Wikipedia)
Country Gazette was a country rock band formed in 1971 by Byron Berline and Roger Bush. They played traditional bluegrass and contemporary songs on acoustic instruments.
Huckleberry Hornpipe
The Fallen Eagle
