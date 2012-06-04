The Shrubs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e024c194-2933-47be-a52b-d3bd372070bf
The Shrubs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shrubs were an English rock music group, formed in Watford in 1985, releasing three albums before splitting up in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Shrubs Tracks
Sort by
Bullfighter's Bones
The Shrubs
Bullfighter's Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bullfighter's Bones
Last played on
Assassin
The Shrubs
Assassin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Assassin
Last played on
Animal
The Shrubs
Animal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Animal
Last played on
The Shrubs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist