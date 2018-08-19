Blackie and the Rodeo KingsFormed 1996
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
1996
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings are a Canadian folk rock–alternative country band with blues and country influences. The band was formed in 1996, in Hamilton, Ontario, by Tom Wilson, Stephen Fearing, and Colin Linden.
Summer Side Of Life
Folsom Prison Blues
South
If I Catch You Crying
If I Cant Have You
Water Or Gasoline
Remedy
Fleur De Lys
White Line
Silver Dreams
Crown Of Thorns
Born To Be a Traveller
Swinging From the Chains of Love
Sometimes It Comes So Easy
