Scatman CrothersBorn 23 May 1910. Died 22 November 1986
Scatman Crothers
1910-05-23
Scatman Crothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Sherman Crothers (May 23, 1910 – November 22, 1986), known professionally as Scatman Crothers, was an American actor and musician. He played Louie the Garbage Man on the TV show Chico and the Man and Dick Hallorann in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining (1980). He was also a prolific voiceover actor who provided the voices of Meadowlark Lemon in the Harlem Globetrotters animated TV series, Jazz the Autobot in The Transformers and The Transformers: The Movie (1986), the title character in Hong Kong Phooey, and Scat Cat in the animated Disney film The Aristocats (1970).
Scatman Crothers Tracks
Ghost Riders
Scatman Crothers
Ghost Riders
Ghost Riders
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Scatman Crothers
The Best Things In Life Are Free
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
Phil Harris
Phil Harris
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
Theme From Hong Kong Phooey
Scatman Crothers
Theme From Hong Kong Phooey
Theme From Hong Kong Phooey
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
Scatman Crothers
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
Ev'rybody Wants To Be A Cat
