Parker Ibrahim Ighile (born March 1, 1990), better known as Parker Ighile, is a British producer, rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born in London, England. He is currently signed to American musician Nicki Minaj's record label. As a producer, artist and songwriter he has worked with Quincy Jones, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Grace, Delta Goodrem, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, Chipmunk, and Livvi Franc. At the age of 18, he started his professional music career, producing Chipmunk's song "Oopsy Daisy", which reached number one in the UK Charts.