Parker IghileBorn 1 March 1990
Parker Ighile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0214160-edff-46e6-a108-39dab5f19c72
Parker Ighile Biography (Wikipedia)
Parker Ibrahim Ighile (born March 1, 1990), better known as Parker Ighile, is a British producer, rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born in London, England. He is currently signed to American musician Nicki Minaj's record label. As a producer, artist and songwriter he has worked with Quincy Jones, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Grace, Delta Goodrem, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, Chipmunk, and Livvi Franc. At the age of 18, he started his professional music career, producing Chipmunk's song "Oopsy Daisy", which reached number one in the UK Charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Parker Ighile Tracks
Sort by
Spin It (feat. Parker Ighile & Baseman)
6IXVI
Spin It (feat. Parker Ighile & Baseman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gr3dl.jpglink
Spin It (feat. Parker Ighile & Baseman)
Last played on
Back to artist