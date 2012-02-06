Moon MartinBorn 31 October 1950
Moon Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e01c79f4-8f46-4fcc-bf8c-98013c8adcb5
Moon Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
John David "Moon" Martin (born October 31, 1950) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moon Martin Tracks
Sort by
Hot Nite In Dallas
Moon Martin
Hot Nite In Dallas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Nite In Dallas
Last played on
Moon Martin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist