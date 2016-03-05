The Dowling Poole is formed by multi instrumentalists Willie Dowling (formerly of Jackdaw4, Honeycrack and The Grip) and Jon Poole (formerly of Cardiacs).

Their debut album 'Bleak Strategies' was released on 1 April 2014 through the Pledgemusic platform. The album saw commercial release on 11 August 2014 through 369 Music.

Album reviews were mostly positive with Dom Lawson of Classic Rock Magazine stating that Bleak Strategies is "Flawless and exhilarating, this demands to be the soundtrack to all of our waking summer dreams" and Powerpopaholic writing "This is an essential 'do-not-miss' album, that makes my top ten list for 2014".

The group released the single 'Rebecca Receiving' on 19 February 2016. The single is taken from the forthcoming album 'One Hyde Park, to be released on 8 April 2016.