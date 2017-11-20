Shakin’ Stevens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04m1jf0.jpg
1948-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0195400-ad63-4a21-8d56-9a96647cb24e
Shakin’ Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Barratt (born 4 March 1948), known professionally as Shakin' Stevens, is a Welsh singer and songwriter. He was the UK's biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s. His recording and performing career began in the late 1960s, although it was not until 1980 that his commercial success began. His most successful songs were nostalgia hits, evoking the sound of 1950s rock and roll and pop.
In the UK alone, Stevens has charted 33 Top 40 hit singles including four chart-topping hits "This Ole House", "Green Door", "Oh Julie", and "Merry Christmas Everyone"; his last Top 40 single was "Trouble" in 2005 apart from his Christmas song, which has re-entered the UK Top 75 chart each December since 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shakin’ Stevens Performances & Interviews
- Shakin' Stevenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tth9v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tth9v.jpg2017-02-26T16:55:00.000ZShaky popped by the studio to share memories of what would be a career-defining decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tthc4
Shakin' Stevens
- How would Shakin' Stevens cope as the "Last Man Alive"?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048hfjv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048hfjv.jpg2016-09-20T13:04:00.000ZThe singer on enjoying his own company, and the message behind his new singlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048hfqg
How would Shakin' Stevens cope as the "Last Man Alive"?
- Shakin' Stevens opens up to Sara about his 1981 album Shakyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yqknq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yqknq.jpg2015-08-03T15:55:00.000ZThe 80s icon talks abot his musical pathwray that began by singing in the school choirhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yqkv4
Shakin' Stevens opens up to Sara about his 1981 album Shaky
Shakin’ Stevens Tracks
Sort by
A Rockin' Good Way
Shakin’ Stevens
A Rockin' Good Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
A Rockin' Good Way
Last played on
A Rockin' Good Way
Shakin’ Stevens
A Rockin' Good Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
A Rockin' Good Way
Last played on
This Ole House
Shakin’ Stevens
This Ole House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
This Ole House
Last played on
Give Me Your Heart Tonight
Shakin’ Stevens
Give Me Your Heart Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
Give Me Your Heart Tonight
Last played on
Green Door
Shakin’ Stevens
Green Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
Green Door
Last played on
A Love Worth Waiting For
Shakin’ Stevens
A Love Worth Waiting For
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bbhnt.jpglink
A Love Worth Waiting For
Last played on
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin’ Stevens
Merry Christmas Everyone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfbt.jpglink
Merry Christmas Everyone
Last played on
You Drive Me Crazy
Shakin’ Stevens
You Drive Me Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
You Drive Me Crazy
Last played on
Oh Julie
Shakin’ Stevens
Oh Julie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
Oh Julie
Last played on
It's Raining
Shakin’ Stevens
It's Raining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
It's Raining
Last played on
A Letter To You
Shakin’ Stevens
A Letter To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
A Letter To You
Last played on
Down Into Muddy Water
Shakin’ Stevens
Down Into Muddy Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fv5p8.jpglink
Down Into Muddy Water
Last played on
So Long Christmas
Shakin’ Stevens
So Long Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
So Long Christmas
Last played on
Hot Dog
Shakin’ Stevens
Hot Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
Hot Dog
Last played on
Last Man Alive
Shakin’ Stevens
Last Man Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v6sg.jpglink
Last Man Alive
Last played on
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For?
Shakin’ Stevens
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1jnb.jpglink
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Shakin' Stevens
City Hall, Southampton, UK
2
Mar
2019
Shakin' Stevens
Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton, UK
3
Mar
2019
Shakin' Stevens
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
5
Mar
2019
Shakin' Stevens
New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham, UK
6
Mar
2019
Shakin' Stevens
De La Warr Pavilion, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-28T12:36:00
28
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Shakin’ Stevens News
Shakin’ Stevens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Hearing your record on the radio was - and still is - a big thrill"
-
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
-
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
-
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
-
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
-
Paul O'Grady phones Sir Cliff
-
Hank Marvin and Cliff Richard
Back to artist