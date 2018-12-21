Stefan ParkmanBorn 22 June 1952
Stefan Parkman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e01736c7-a19f-4514-bb4e-2a37e8da8004
Stefan Parkman Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Parkman (born 22 June 1952, in Uppsala) is a Swedish conductor. He is a professor at Uppsala University, where he holds the Eric Ericson chair of choral conducting.
From 2002 to 2005, Parkman was the head conductor of the Swedish Radio Choir, and he has also been the conductor of the Danish Radio Choir and the Boys' Choir of Uppsala Cathedral. Since 1983, he has been the leader of Uppsala Akademiska Kammarkör.
Parkman was awarded the Danish Order of the Dannebrog in 1997. In 1998, he was elected a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music.
To shorten winter's sadness
Thomas Weelkes
Last played on
V prirode (In Nature's Realm), Op 63
Antonín Dvořák
Last played on
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Zoltán Kodály
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Vlci stopa (The wolf's trail) for soprano, female choir & piano
Leos Janáček
Singer
Last played on
11 Zigeunerlieder for 4 voices and piano (Op.103)
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Motet: "Komm, Jesu, komm!" (BWV.229)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Fest- und Gedenkspruche for 8 voices (2 choirs), Op.109
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
I seraillets have
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Last played on
Five Choral Songs (Op.104)
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
2 Motets Op.29
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied - motet BWV.225
Johann Sebastian Bach
Choir
Last played on
Matrai Kepek (Matra Pictures) for choir
Zoltán Kodály
Last played on
Figure humaine - cantata for double chorus
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
3 Songs for chorus, Op 42
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Aftonen; Dalvisa; Gladjens Blomster
Hugo Alfvén
Choir
Last played on
3 Songs for chorus, Op.42
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
5 Songs for chorus (Op.104) [Nachtwache 1
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Marienlieder Op 22
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Voices of Nature
Alfred Schnittke
Last played on
Der Abend (Op.34 No.1) for 16 part choir
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Die Gottin im Putzzimmer
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Havde jeg, o havde je gen dattersøn, o ja!
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Last played on
Motet: 'Ach Herr, strafe mich nicht' (Op.110 No.2)
Max Reger
Last played on
All-night Vigil, Op.37: No. 6 Virgin Mother of God
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
6 Quartets for soprano, alto, tenor, bass and piano (Op.112)
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Tre Madonnasange (Op.65) [1900]
Peter Erasmus Lange-Müller
Last played on
Part-song book - 4 madrigals for mixed chorus [1959]
Bohuslav Martinu
Last played on
4 Songs for women's voices, 2 horns and harp, Op 17
Johannes Brahms
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-14
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-14T12:25:37
14
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist