Black Lace1980s British pop band. Formed 1976
Black Lace
1976
Black Lace Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Lace are a British pop band, best known for novelty party records, including their biggest hit, "Agadoo". The band first came to the public eye after being selected to represent the UK in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest, in which they finished seventh with the song "Mary Ann". With numerous line-up changes, Black Lace went on to have success with novelty party anthems such as "Superman" and "Do the Conga".
AllMusic wrote, "If you're looking for the band with the least street credibility in the world, whose name alone makes people cringe, then look no further than Black Lace, the equivalent of the naughty seaside postcard, who would record almost any song, whatever damage it did to their image".
Black Lace Tracks
Agadoo
Agadoo
I Am the Music Man
I Am the Music Man
The Birdie Song
The Birdie Song
Superman
Superman
We Are The England Fans
We Are The England Fans
Mary Anne
Mary Anne
Viva Espana
Viva Espana
Hokey Cokey
Hokey Cokey
Hands Up
Hands Up
Do The Conga
Do The Conga
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
Black Lace, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
