Gjoko TaneskiMacedonian singer. Born 2 March 1977
Gjoko Taneski
1977-03-02
Gjoko Taneski Biography (Wikipedia)
Gjoko Taneski (Macedonian: Ѓоко Танески) (born 2 March 1977) is a Macedonian singer.
Taneski was born in Ohrid, SR Macedonia, SFR Yugoslavia. He won the National final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2010, after which he represent Macedonia with the song "Jas ja imam silata" at Eurovision Song Contest 2010.
Gjoko Taneski Tracks
Jas Ja Imam Silata (Fyr Macedonia)
Gjoko Taneski
Jas Ja Imam Silata (Fyr Macedonia)
