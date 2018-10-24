Justin Bieber Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Drew Bieber (born March 1, 1994) is a Canadian singer and songwriter. After talent manager Scooter Braun discovered him through his YouTube videos covering songs in 2008 and he signed to RBMG, Bieber released his debut EP, My World, in late 2009. It was certified platinum in the US. He became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Bieber released his first full-length studio album, My World 2.0, in 2010. It debuted at number one in several countries, was certified triple platinum in the US, and contained his single "Baby".
Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and his second studio album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. His third studio album, Believe (2012) generated the single "Boyfriend", which reached number one in Canada. His fourth studio album Purpose was released in 2015, spawning three number one singles: "What Do You Mean?", "Sorry", and "Love Yourself". Afterwards, Bieber was featured on several successful collaborations, including "Cold Water", "Let Me Love You", "Despacito (Remix)", and "I'm the One". His US album and singles sales total 44.7 million. He has sold an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists, and became the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter in August 2017 after Katy Perry.
- Justin Bieber tells off his fans in Manchesterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0kbx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0kbx.jpg2016-10-24T13:28:00.000ZJustin has had enough of the screaming.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d0kfw
Justin Bieber tells off his fans in Manchester
- Justin Bieber's disguise is fooling nobodyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04blxrh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04blxrh.jpg2016-10-10T13:54:00.000Z"He looks like a rubbish Tony Stark!"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04blxv7
Justin Bieber's disguise is fooling nobody
- 'You gotta pay attention more to the music than your fanbase' - Diplo talks Bieber switching up genreshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br5y8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br5y8.jpg2016-07-22T12:23:00.000ZFrom a New York club toilet, Diplo tells Grimmy what it was like working with Bieber for the new Major Lazer single and tries to explain the correct way to pronounce 'MØ'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0427t9c
'You gotta pay attention more to the music than your fanbase' - Diplo talks Bieber switching up genres
- Justin Bieber joins Cel Spellmanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037lmnf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037lmnf.jpg2015-11-09T16:51:00.000ZJustin Bieber and Cel Spellman chat backstage at Radio 1's Teen Awards. Bieber gives us the goss on his brand new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037lmpr
Justin Bieber joins Cel Spellman
- Justin Bieber's 'Beauty and a Beat' in the Baroque stylehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016j6nq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016j6nq.jpg2013-03-18T18:04:00.000ZBieber’s hit sung by countertenor Robin Blaze at the University of York for Red Nose Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016j6s5
Justin Bieber's 'Beauty and a Beat' in the Baroque style
Justin Bieber Tracks
Sort by
Love Yourself
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
Despacito (Remix) (feat. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber)
Swag Se Swagat vs. Despacito (DJ Stalin Remix) (feat. Luis Fonsi)
Cold Water (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)
Sorry
Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)
Baby (feat. Ludacris)
Despacito
2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
What Do You Mean?
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2015
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2012
Latest Justin Bieber News
Justin Bieber Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Shawn Mendes
-
Shawn Mendes is concerned for Her Majesty's Birthday: "Hopefully the Queen is in a good spot!"
-
Shawn Mendes is performing at Biggest Weekend!
-
How did Big Weekend inspire Shawn Mendes to write a new song?
-
Watch Selena Gomez!
-
"What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?
-
“I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming album
-
Shawn Mendes - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
“That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon period
-
“This was a secret for a long time” - Shawn Mendes releases a brand new single