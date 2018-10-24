Justin Drew Bieber (born March 1, 1994) is a Canadian singer and songwriter. After talent manager Scooter Braun discovered him through his YouTube videos covering songs in 2008 and he signed to RBMG, Bieber released his debut EP, My World, in late 2009. It was certified platinum in the US. He became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Bieber released his first full-length studio album, My World 2.0, in 2010. It debuted at number one in several countries, was certified triple platinum in the US, and contained his single "Baby".

Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and his second studio album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. His third studio album, Believe (2012) generated the single "Boyfriend", which reached number one in Canada. His fourth studio album Purpose was released in 2015, spawning three number one singles: "What Do You Mean?", "Sorry", and "Love Yourself". Afterwards, Bieber was featured on several successful collaborations, including "Cold Water", "Let Me Love You", "Despacito (Remix)", and "I'm the One". His US album and singles sales total 44.7 million. He has sold an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists, and became the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter in August 2017 after Katy Perry.