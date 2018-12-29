Kiana LedéUS singer, songwriter, actress and pianist. Born 3 April 1997
Kiana Ledé
1997-04-03
Kiana Ledé Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiana Ledé Brown is an American singer, songwriter, actress and pianist currently based in Los Angeles, California. She starred as Zoe Vaughn on the second season of MTV's horror series Scream.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kiana Ledé Tracks
One Of Them Days
Kiana Ledé
One Of Them Days
One Of Them Days
