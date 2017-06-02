Walter GoehrBorn 28 May 1903. Died 4 December 1960
Walter Goehr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e012262c-0706-4114-aa6a-4cca19597d85
Walter Goehr Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Goehr (28 May 1903 – 4 December 1960) was a German composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Goehr Tracks
Sort by
Epirotikos & Kretikos from Seven Greek Dances
Nikos Skalkottas
Epirotikos & Kretikos from Seven Greek Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Epirotikos & Kretikos from Seven Greek Dances
Last played on
Don Giovanni - Il mio tesoro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Il mio tesoro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni - Il mio tesoro
Last played on
Turandot - Non piangere, Liu; Nessun dorma
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - Non piangere, Liu; Nessun dorma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Turandot - Non piangere, Liu; Nessun dorma
Orchestra
Last played on
Hallelujah Chorus
George Frideric Handel
Hallelujah Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Hallelujah Chorus
Ensemble
Last played on
Marche et Cortege de Bacchus
Orchestra of the Concerts de Paris, Léo Delibes & Walter Goehr
Marche et Cortege de Bacchus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marche et Cortege de Bacchus
Performer
Last played on
Great Expectations Music
Walter Goehr
Great Expectations Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Expectations Music
Last played on
Back to artist