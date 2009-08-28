Jim DickinsonBorn 15 November 1941. Died 15 August 2009
Jim Dickinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0106f4e-4935-4941-9f2a-99f27c191e80
Jim Dickinson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Luther Dickinson (November 15, 1941 – August 15, 2009) was an American record producer, pianist, and singer who fronted, among others, the band Mud Boy and the Neutrons, based in Memphis, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Dickinson Tracks
Sort by
Wild Bill Jones
Jim Dickinson
Wild Bill Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Bill Jones
Last played on
O How She Dances
Jim Dickinson
O How She Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O How She Dances
Last played on
The Strength of Love
Jim Dickinson
The Strength of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Strength of Love
Last played on
Jim Dickinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist