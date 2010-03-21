Patricio CastilloBorn 1946
Patricio Castillo
1946
Patricio Castillo Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricio Castillo (born 1946, Cautín, Chile) is a Chilean musician and former member of the Chilean folk music group Quilapayún.
Patricio Castillo Tracks
Mambo 69
Mambo 69
Mambo 69
