Dr. Kucho!Born 4 December 1972
Dr. Kucho!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qd7ws.jpg
1972-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e00bd42b-334c-4494-98b4-309612de946e
Dr. Kucho! Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Manzano Salazar (born 4 December 1972), better known by his stage name Dr Kucho!, is a Spanish house DJ/record producer. He is best known for his 2005 single "Can't Stop Playing" with Gregor Salto. The song was re-released in 2014, remixed by Oliver Heldens and vocals from Ane Brun where added. The song then had success in the UK, reaching number 4 in the charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dr. Kucho! Tracks
Sort by
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
Dr. Kucho!
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h2h67.jpglink
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
Last played on
Nexus
Dr. Kucho!
Nexus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qfdcv.jpglink
Nexus
Last played on
Dr. Kucho! Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist