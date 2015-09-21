Thee More ShallowsFormed 2001
Thee More Shallows
2001
Thee More Shallows Biography
Thee More Shallows is a three-piece experimental indie rock band based in San Francisco, California. It was formed in 2001. The band consists of Dee (ne David) Kesler, Chavo Fraser and Jason Gonzales.
Thee More Shallows Tracks
AM
Thee More Shallows
AM
AM
Two AM
Thee More Shallows
Two AM
Two AM
