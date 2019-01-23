Bedouin Soundclash is a Canadian band currently based in Toronto. Their sound has been described as reggae and ska. Bedouin Soundclash was formed in 2001, and has released four studio albums since its formation. The band released an album most recently in 2010, though a single was released in 2017, its first new material in almost seven years.

Jay Malinowski is the band's lead vocalist, while Eon Sinclair plays bass, and Chuck Treece plays drums.