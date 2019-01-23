Bedouin SoundclashFormed 2001
Bedouin Soundclash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwky.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0036453-ce34-4095-af40-8c70ee07cef1
Bedouin Soundclash Biography (Wikipedia)
Bedouin Soundclash is a Canadian band currently based in Toronto. Their sound has been described as reggae and ska. Bedouin Soundclash was formed in 2001, and has released four studio albums since its formation. The band released an album most recently in 2010, though a single was released in 2017, its first new material in almost seven years.
Jay Malinowski is the band's lead vocalist, while Eon Sinclair plays bass, and Chuck Treece plays drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bedouin Soundclash Tracks
Sort by
When The Night Feels My Song
Bedouin Soundclash
When The Night Feels My Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
When The Night Feels My Song
Last played on
Brutal Hearts (feat. Cœur de pirate)
Bedouin Soundclash
Brutal Hearts (feat. Cœur de pirate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Brutal Hearts (feat. Cœur de pirate)
Last played on
Rude Boys Dont Cry
Bedouin Soundclash
Rude Boys Dont Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Rude Boys Dont Cry
Last played on
Living In Jungles
Bedouin Soundclash
Living In Jungles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Living In Jungles
Last played on
Until We Burn Into The Sun
Bedouin Soundclash
Until We Burn Into The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Until We Burn Into The Sun
Last played on
Mountain Top
Bedouin Soundclash
Mountain Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Mountain Top
Last played on
Fools Tattoo
Bedouin Soundclash
Fools Tattoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Fools Tattoo
Last played on
Until We Burn
Bedouin Soundclash
Until We Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Until We Burn
Last played on
Elongo
Bedouin Soundclash
Elongo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Elongo
Last played on
The Quick And The Dead
Bedouin Soundclash
The Quick And The Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
The Quick And The Dead
Last played on
Brutal Hearts
Bedouin Soundclash
Brutal Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Brutal Hearts
Last played on
Rolling Stone
Bedouin Soundclash
Rolling Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Rolling Stone
Last played on
Shadow Of a Man
Bedouin Soundclash
Shadow Of a Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
Shadow Of a Man
Last played on
When The Night Feels My Song Performed in the Radio 1 Live Lounge
Bedouin Soundclash
When The Night Feels My Song Performed in the Radio 1 Live Lounge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
12.59 Lullaby
Bedouin Soundclash
12.59 Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwky.jpglink
12.59 Lullaby
Last played on
Bedouin Soundclash Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist