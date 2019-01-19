Cilla BlackBorn 27 May 1943. Died 1 August 2015
Priscilla Maria Veronica White OBE (27 May 1943 – 1 August 2015), better known as Cilla Black, was an English singer, television presenter, actress, and author.
Championed by her friends in the Beatles, Black began her career as a singer in 1963, and her singles "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "You're My World" both reached number one in the UK in 1964. She had 11 Top Ten hits on the British charts between then and 1971, and an additional eight hits that made the top 40. In May 2010, new research published by BBC Radio 2 showed that her version of "Anyone Who Had a Heart" was the UK's biggest-selling single by a female artist in the 1960s. "You're My World" was also a modest hit in the US, peaking at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Along with a successful recording career in the 1960s and early 1970s, Black hosted her own variety show, Cilla, for the BBC between 1968 and 1976. After a brief time as a comedy actress in the mid-1970s, she became a prominent television presenter in the 1980s and 1990s, hosting hit entertainment shows such as Blind Date (1985–2003), The Moment of Truth (1998–2001), and Surprise Surprise (1984–2001).
- Cilla Black is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jx5tc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jx5tc.jpg2013-10-20T20:01:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Pat Collier in Lancashire nominates Cilla Black for a place Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jx5tv
Cilla Black Tracks
Alfie
Step Inside Love
Surround Yourself With Sorrow
Opening Night
Anyone Who Had a Heart
You're My World
Anyone Who Had A Heart
Baby We Can't Go Wrong
Penguin Strut
It's For You
You're My World
