10-FEET Biography
10-Feet (テンフィート) is a Japanese rock band formed in 1997 in Kyoto, signed to Universal Music Japan and managed by Badass. Their music styles are mix of rock, punk, heavy metal, reggae, hip-hop, guitar pop and bossa nova.
Kohakuno Sora
