HorrorPopsFormed 1996
HorrorPops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e000d76b-afff-4286-a5fd-7ea6405cb80f
HorrorPops Biography (Wikipedia)
HorrorPops are a Danish punk band that formed in 1996. The band's sound is rooted in psychobilly, rockabilly, and punk rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
HorrorPops Tracks
Sort by
Walk Like a Zombie
HorrorPops
Walk Like a Zombie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Like a Zombie
Last played on
HorrorPops Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist