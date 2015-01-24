Irving FazolaBorn 10 December 1912. Died 20 March 1949
Irving Fazola
1912-12-10
Irving Fazola Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Fazola (December 10, 1912 – March 20, 1949) was an American jazz clarinetist.
Irving Fazola Tracks
Spain
Bob Crosby & Bob Crosby
Spain
My Inspiration
Irving Fazola
My Inspiration
My Inspiration
One, Two, Button Your Shoe
Bunny Berigan
One, Two, Button Your Shoe
One, Two, Button Your Shoe
