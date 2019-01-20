Dave PellBorn 26 February 1925. Died 8 May 2017
Dave Pell
1925-02-26
Dave Pell Biography (Wikipedia)
David Pell (February 26, 1925 – May 7, 2017) was an American jazz saxophonist, bandleader and record producer. He was best known for leading a cool jazz octet in the 1950s.
