Anthony InglisBorn 27 June 1952
Anthony Inglis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dff8b530-fe6b-4b2f-a35f-3b6b2625f43f
Anthony Inglis Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Inglis (born 27 June 1952) is a British conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Inglis Tracks
Sort by
the Flower Duet from Lakme
Léo Delibes
the Flower Duet from Lakme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
the Flower Duet from Lakme
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh8mxj
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-10-05T09:36:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025x49r.jpg
5
Oct
2014
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Manchester
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Birmingham
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em5wrz
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
2014-10-04T09:36:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025wt49.jpg
4
Oct
2014
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Birmingham
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Back to artist