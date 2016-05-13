The Peanut Butter ConspiracyLate '60s psychedelic rock group. Formed August 1966. Disbanded 1970
The Peanut Butter Conspiracy
1966-08
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Peanut Butter Conspiracy was a Los Angeles-based psychedelic pop/rock group from the 1960s. The band is known for lead singer Barbara Robison and for briefly having Spencer Dryden of Jefferson Airplane as a band member.
