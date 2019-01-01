AndyIranian Singer. Born 22 April 1958
Andranik Madadian (Persian: آندرانیک مددیان; Armenian: Անդրանիկ Մադադյան), better known by his stage name, Andy (Persian: اندی, Armenian: Անդի; born 1958), is an Armenian-Iranian singer-songwriter and actor. He is a naturalized American and currently lives in LA.
