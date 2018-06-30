Girl ThingFormed 1998
Girl Thing
1998
Girl Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
Girl Thing were an English-Dutch girl group, consisting of members Jodi Albert, Anika Bostelaar, Linzi Martin, Michelle Barber and Nikki Stuart. They were formed in 1998 by Simon Cowell and were originally intended to rival the Spice Girls, but their success was minor and short-lived. They sold 2 million records worldwide before disbanding in 2001.
The group reformed in 2013 for the second series of The Big Reunion to perform a one-off gig at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2014.
