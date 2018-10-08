Jaime Ovalle or Jayme Ovalle (5 August 1894 – 9 September 1955) was a Brazilian composer and poet.

Ovalle was born in Belem, Brazil.

He was self-taught as a composer. As an officer of the Ministério da Fazenda, he resided mostly in New York and London. He was one of the "Second Nationalist Generation" of Brazilian composers along with Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez (1897-1948) and Walter Burle-Marx (1902-1990).

He died in Rio.