Rob HubbardBorn 1955
Rob Hubbard
1955
Rob Hubbard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rob Hubbard (born 1955 in Kingston upon Hull, England) is a British composer best known for his composition of computer game theme music, especially for microcomputers of the 1980s such as the Commodore 64. His work showcased the potential of the Commodore 64's sound hardware and provided many examples of how appropriate music can improve the gaming experience.
Rob Hubbard Tracks
One Man and His Droid (C64 original)
Rob Hubbard
One Man and His Droid (C64 original)
One Man and His Droid (C64 original)
