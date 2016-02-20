Les Humphries SingersFormed 1969. Disbanded 1980
Les Humphries Singers
1969
The Les Humphries Singers was a 1970s musical group formed in Hamburg, Germany in 1969 by the English-born Les Humphries (born John Leslie Humphreys, 10 August 1940, in Croydon, Surrey, England - died 26 December 2007, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England).
The Les Humphries Singers dissolved at the end of the 1970s, after Humphries had left due to tax liabilities to his English homeland, Alton, Hampshire.
In his later years, Humphries led a quiet life in London. In March 2008, the German newspaper Bild reported his death on 26 December 2007 in a London hospital from a heart attack after a severe bout of pneumonia.
Mama Loo
