Alice Jeanne Faye (née Leppert; May 5, 1915 – May 9, 1998) was an American actress and singer. She made her film debut in the musical film George White's Scandals (1934). Faye is described by The New York Times as "one of the few movie stars to walk away from stardom at the peak of her career". She is often associated with the Academy Award–winning standard "You'll Never Know", which Faye introduced in the musical film Hello, Frisco, Hello (1943).

Faye was married two times and had two daughters. She married actor and singer Tony Martin in 1937 and they divorced in 1941. She married actor Phil Harris in 1941 until his death in 1995.