Alice FayeBorn 5 May 1915. Died 9 May 1998
Alice Faye
Alice Faye Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Jeanne Faye (née Leppert; May 5, 1915 – May 9, 1998) was an American actress and singer. She made her film debut in the musical film George White's Scandals (1934). Faye is described by The New York Times as "one of the few movie stars to walk away from stardom at the peak of her career". She is often associated with the Academy Award–winning standard "You'll Never Know", which Faye introduced in the musical film Hello, Frisco, Hello (1943).
Faye was married two times and had two daughters. She married actor and singer Tony Martin in 1937 and they divorced in 1941. She married actor Phil Harris in 1941 until his death in 1995.
Alice Faye Tracks
Alexanders Ragtime Band
Alice Faye
A Journey To Star
Alice Faye
You Can't Have Everything
Alice Faye
The Lady Is A Tramp
Alice Faye
Now It Can Be Told
Alice Faye
Honeymoon Hotel
Alice Faye
According to the Moonlight
Alice Faye
Let's Go Slumming (on Park Avenue)
Alice Faye
You'll Never Know
Alice Faye
You Gotta Eat Your Spinach
Alice Faye
Goodnight my love
Alice Faye
Let's go slumming
Alice Faye
Rose of Washington Square
Alice Faye
