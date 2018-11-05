Mark GrayUS country music artist. Born 24 October 1952. Died 2 December 2016
Mark Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Eugene Gray (October 24, 1952 – December 2, 2016) was an American singer-songwriter and country music artist. He recorded both as a solo artist for Columbia Records and as a member of the country pop band Exile, of which he was a member between 1979 and 1982.
Gray's solo career included three albums and eight Top 40 country hits, of which the highest-peaking is the No. 6 Tammy Wynette duet "Sometimes When We Touch", a cover of the Dan Hill song. Gray also co-wrote "Take Me Down" and "The Closer You Get", both of which were originally recorded by Exile and later became Number One hits for Alabama. Other songs that Gray co-wrote include "It Ain't Easy Being Easy" for Janie Fricke and "Second Hand Heart" for Gary Morris. He died on December 2, 2016, at the age of 64.
Mark Gray Tracks
Sort by