Mark Eugene Gray (October 24, 1952 – December 2, 2016) was an American singer-songwriter and country music artist. He recorded both as a solo artist for Columbia Records and as a member of the country pop band Exile, of which he was a member between 1979 and 1982.

Gray's solo career included three albums and eight Top 40 country hits, of which the highest-peaking is the No. 6 Tammy Wynette duet "Sometimes When We Touch", a cover of the Dan Hill song. Gray also co-wrote "Take Me Down" and "The Closer You Get", both of which were originally recorded by Exile and later became Number One hits for Alabama. Other songs that Gray co-wrote include "It Ain't Easy Being Easy" for Janie Fricke and "Second Hand Heart" for Gary Morris. He died on December 2, 2016, at the age of 64.