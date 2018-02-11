s t a r g a z eContemporary classical ensemble formed by André de Ridder
s t a r g a z e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04w8sz4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfef9bea-db67-4bce-9044-4f7df266c15d
s t a r g a z e Performances & Interviews
s t a r g a z e Tracks
Sort by
Fake Like
Policia and Stargaze
Fake Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fake Like
Performer
Last played on
Second Part
Poliça
Second Part
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Second Part
Last played on
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
Poliça
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
Last played on
Bruise Blood
Poliça
Bruise Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Bruise Blood
Last played on
Space Oddity
s t a r g a z e
Space Oddity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Space Oddity
Starman
s t a r g a z e
Starman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Starman
Blackstar
s t a r g a z e
Blackstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Blackstar
Let's Dance
s t a r g a z e
Let's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Let's Dance
Fame
s t a r g a z e
Fame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Fame
Heroes
Amanda Palmer
Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1gm.jpglink
Heroes
Last played on
Sorrow
John Cale
Sorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Sorrow
Last played on
Starman
s t a r g a z e
Starman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Starman
Always Crashing In The Same Car
s t a r g a z e
Always Crashing In The Same Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Always Crashing In The Same Car
Heroes
s t a r g a z e
Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Heroes
Blackstar
s t a r g a z e
Blackstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Blackstar
I Can't Give Everything Away
Paul Buchanan
I Can't Give Everything Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Give Everything Away
Performer
Girl Loves Me
Laura Mvula
Girl Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6qh.jpglink
Girl Loves Me
Let's Dance
s t a r g a z e
Let's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Let's Dance
Fame
s t a r g a z e
Fame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Fame
Ashes To Ashes
s t a r g a z e
Ashes To Ashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Ashes To Ashes
Performer
Lady Grinning Soul
s t a r g a z e
Lady Grinning Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Lady Grinning Soul
Life On Mars
Marc Almond
Life On Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldf.jpglink
Life On Mars
This Is Not America
s t a r g a z e
This Is Not America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
This Is Not America
The Man Who Sold the World
Conor O'Brien & s t a r g a z e
The Man Who Sold the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
The Man Who Sold the World
Performer
Station to Station
s t a r g a z e
Station to Station
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Station to Station
Warszawa
s t a r g a z e
Warszawa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Warszawa
After All
s t a r g a z e
After All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
After All
Space Oddity
s t a r g a z e
Space Oddity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Space Oddity
Valentine's Day
s t a r g a z e
Valentine's Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Valentine's Day
Rebel Rebel
s t a r g a z e
Rebel Rebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Rebel Rebel
Warszawa (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
s t a r g a z e
Warszawa (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w8sz4.jpglink
Playlists featuring s t a r g a z e
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63p6q
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T10:35:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx122.jpg
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist