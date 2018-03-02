John Wesley HardingBorn 22 October 1965
John Wesley Harding
1965-10-22
John Wesley Harding Biography (Wikipedia)
Wesley Stace (born 22 October 1965) is a folk/pop singer-songwriter and author who has used the stage name John Wesley Harding. Under his legal name, he has written four novels. He is also a university teacher and the curator of Wesley Stace's Cabinet of Wonders.
John Wesley Harding Tracks
The People's Drug (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1991)
Person You Are (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1991)
My Nightmare Scenario Blues (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1991)
Affairs Of The Heart
Affairs Of The Heart
July 13th 1985
The Devil In Me - BBC Session 10/03/1991
Good News (& Bad News)
There's A Starbucks [Where The Starbucks Used To Be]
The Flandyke Shore
John Wesley Harding Links
