VlksActive from 2012, based in the United Kingdom. Formed 1 January 2011
Vlks
2012-01-01
Vlks Biography (Wikipedia)
Vlks are an alternative pop band from Chatham and London in England. The group were featured as The Guardian's New Band Of The Day in April 2013, described as 'an indie chamber pop group, with a neat line in elegiac melodrama'.
Vlks Tracks
Dogs
Vlks
Dogs
Dogs
Good Grief
Vlks
Good Grief
Good Grief
Clutter
Vlks
Clutter
Clutter
Day Of Bees
Vlks
Day Of Bees
Day Of Bees
