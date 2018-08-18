The Peppermint Rainbow was an American sunshine pop group from Baltimore, Maryland. They formed in 1967 under the name New York Times, playing to local gigs in the mid-Atlantic states. They were signed to Decca Records in 1968 at the behest of talent agent Alan White at Action Talents in NYC, who brought them to New York and showcased them for producer Paul Leka who saw them play and sing both a medley of The Mamas & the Papas and The Fifth Dimension tunes. They changed their name to The Peppermint Rainbow following their signing by Leka.

Under Decca the group was produced by Paul Leka; their first single "Walking in Different Circles" b/w "Pink Lemonade" did not chart. Their second single, "Will You Be Staying After Sunday", reached No. 4 on KHJ on April 2, 1969. Nationally, it spent 14 weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and reached No. 32 on May 3, 1969, selling over one million copies and receiving a gold disc. The song also reached No. 21 on the Cash Box Top 100, and in Canada it peaked at No. 19.