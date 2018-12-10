Finbar FureyBorn 28 September 1946
Finbar Furey
1946-09-28
Finbar Furey Biography (Wikipedia)
Finbar Furey (born on 28 September 1946) is a multi-instrumental folk musician, best known for his band of brothers, The Fureys who were formed in Ballyfermot, Dublin, where they grew up.
Finbar Furey Tracks
The Galway Shawl
The Galway Shawl
Singing Bird
Singing Bird
The Last Great Love Song
The Last Great Love Song
Sweet Liberty Of Life
Sweet Liberty Of Life
We Built A Home
We Built A Home
Hail Rain or Snow
Hail Rain or Snow
Annabelle
Annabelle
The Taxi's Waiting
The Taxi's Waiting
Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway
Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway
Don't Stop This Now
Don't Stop This Now
Miss McDonalds/Tarbolton
Miss McDonalds/Tarbolton
Sarah Waits
Sarah Waits
I Remember You Singing This Song Ma
Michael Power
Michael Power
Hail Rain Or Snow
Hail Rain Or Snow
Co-Exist
Co-Exist
Galway Shawl
Galway Shawl
He'll Have To Go
He'll Have To Go
Piper In The Meadow Straying
Piper In The Meadow Straying
Walking With My Love
Walking With My Love
Carrickfergus/The Water Is Wide
Carrickfergus/The Water Is Wide
