BBC Concert Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03yfdjh.jpg
1952-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dfeba5ea-c967-4ad2-9cdd-3cffb4320143
BBC Concert Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Concert Orchestra is a British orchestra based in London, one of the British Broadcasting Corporation's five radio orchestras. With around fifty players, it is the only one of the five BBC orchestras which is not a full-scale symphony orchestra. The BBC Concert Orchestra is the BBC's most populist ensemble, playing a mixture of classical music, light music and popular numbers. Its primary role is to produce music for radio broadcast, and it is the resident orchestra of the world's longest running live music programme, Friday Night is Music Night on BBC Radio 2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BBC Concert Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suitehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rs0kw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rs0kw.jpg2018-11-15T06:00:00.000ZIn 1920, Igor Stravinsky was a modernist with a problem. How could he and his fellow artists make art meaningful after the atrocities they had witnessed during the Great War?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rry3m
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite
- Highlights from the Folk Music Promhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h0x2v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h0x2v.jpg2018-08-09T15:30:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra under Stephen Bellhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h0wbz
Highlights from the Folk Music Prom
- Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Concert Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068hn5p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068hn5p.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZShredding the violin like nobody else can, everyone's favourite classical-punk is here.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b5815
Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Concert Orchestra
- Marianna Martines: Raggio di luce from Sant'Elena al Calvariohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr7nh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr7nh.jpg2018-03-30T22:00:00.000ZSoprano Ilona Domnich performs live with the BBC Concert Orchestra and conductor Jane Glover on International Women's Day 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06prjwt
Marianna Martines: Raggio di luce from Sant'Elena al Calvario
- Augusta Holmès: Allegro ferocehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr8f2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr8f2.jpg2018-03-08T23:00:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra perform Holmès 1876 work live on Radio 3 in Concert on International Women's Day 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06prjv5
Augusta Holmès: Allegro feroce
- Johanna Müller-Hermann: Early Springhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr83b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr83b.jpg2018-03-08T23:00:00.000ZSoprano Ilona Domnich performs live with the BBC Concert Orchestra and conductor Jane Glover on International Women's Day 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06prjx9
Johanna Müller-Hermann: Early Spring
- Leokadiya Kashperova: Final movement of Symphony in D minorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr7x1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr7x1.jpg2018-03-08T23:00:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra and conductor Jane Glover perform live on International Women's Day 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06prk7v
Leokadiya Kashperova: Final movement of Symphony in D minor
- Florence Price: Concert Overture No 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr88z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zr88z.jpg2018-03-03T23:00:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra, with conductor Jane Glover, perform live on IWD 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06prjw5
Florence Price: Concert Overture No 2
- Highlights from Ella and Dizzy: A Centenary Tributehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bkyn6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bkyn6.jpg2017-09-06T09:50:00.000ZWith Dianne Reeves & James Morrison, and the BBC Concert Orchestra under John Mauceri.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f91rr
Highlights from Ella and Dizzy: A Centenary Tribute
- Excerpt from the Love Theme from Supermanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s9g6s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s9g6s.jpg2017-02-08T17:32:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra perform a John Williams classic as we celebrate the composer's 85th birthday.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s9gb5
Excerpt from the Love Theme from Superman
- Excerpt of Main Theme from Jaws performed by the BBC Concert Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s9f5h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s9f5h.jpg2017-02-08T17:16:00.000ZThe theme of many a ruined swim is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra as we mark the 85th birthday of the composer John Williams.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s9f65
Excerpt of Main Theme from Jaws performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra
- Excerpt from Theme from Schindler's Listhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01th9n6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01th9n6.jpg2017-02-08T16:48:00.000ZThe BBC Concert Orchestra perform one of John Williams' most recognised and emotional works from Schindler's List.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s9bvg
Excerpt from Theme from Schindler's List
- Matthew Sweet and the BBC Concert Orchestra live in Stratford-upon-Avonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kk1dz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kk1dz.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZMatthew Sweet and the BBC Concert Orchestra live in Stratford-upon-Avon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fpvls
Matthew Sweet and the BBC Concert Orchestra live in Stratford-upon-Avon
- WHYdentityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492h5g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492h5g.jpg2016-10-13T11:07:00.000ZWHYdentity: Young Programmers Takeoverhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bwk8r
WHYdentity
- Kate Moore and the BBC Concert Orchestra play the Allegro from Haydn's Trumpet Concerto live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h55n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040h55n.jpg2016-07-05T11:19:00.000ZJessica Cottis conducts the BBC CO, whose principal trumpet Kate Moore is the soloist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040hg99
Kate Moore and the BBC Concert Orchestra play the Allegro from Haydn's Trumpet Concerto live on In Tune
- Tangohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv8bv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv8bv.jpg2014-05-27T11:35:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood and quintet, Tango Volcano explore the world of the tango.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zv8cr
Tango
BBC Concert Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
I Can Do Better Than That
Betsy Wolfe
I Can Do Better Than That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
I Can Do Better Than That
Last played on
Let's Do It (Paris)
Louise Dearman
Let's Do It (Paris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Let's Do It (Paris)
Be A Clown (The Pirate)
Louise Dearman
Be A Clown (The Pirate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Be A Clown (The Pirate)
The Man That Got Away (A Star Is Born)
Louise Dearman
The Man That Got Away (A Star Is Born)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Man That Got Away (A Star Is Born)
So In Love (Kiss Me, Kate)
Louise Dearman
So In Love (Kiss Me, Kate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
So In Love (Kiss Me, Kate)
From This Moment On (Kiss Me, Kate)
Graham Bickley
From This Moment On (Kiss Me, Kate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
From This Moment On (Kiss Me, Kate)
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (The Wizard Of Oz)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Somewhere Over The Rainbow (The Wizard Of Oz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
You're Sensational (High Society)
Graham Bickley
You're Sensational (High Society)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
You're Sensational (High Society)
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Louise Dearman
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St. Louis)
Louise Dearman
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St. Louis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Trolley Song (Meet Me In St. Louis)
My Heart Stood Still
Graham Bickley
My Heart Stood Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
My Heart Stood Still
You're Awful (On The Town)
Louise Dearman
You're Awful (On The Town)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
You're Awful (On The Town)
Come Up To My Place (On The Town)
Louise Dearman
Come Up To My Place (On The Town)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Come Up To My Place (On The Town)
Sinatra Film Suite
BBC Concert Orchestra
Sinatra Film Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Sinatra Film Suite
A Couple Of Swells
Louise Dearman
A Couple Of Swells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
A Couple Of Swells
I Could Write A Book
Graham Bickley
I Could Write A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
I Could Write A Book
Luck Be A Lady (Guys And Dolls)
Graham Bickley
Luck Be A Lady (Guys And Dolls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Luck Be A Lady (Guys And Dolls)
Adam And Eve Ballet (Can-Can)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Adam And Eve Ballet (Can-Can)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Boy Next Door
Louise Dearman
The Boy Next Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Boy Next Door
On The Atcheson, Topeka And The Santa Fe
Louise Dearman
On The Atcheson, Topeka And The Santa Fe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
On The Atcheson, Topeka And The Santa Fe
Three Coins In The Fountain
Graham Bickley
Three Coins In The Fountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Three Coins In The Fountain
Get Happy
Louise Dearman
Get Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Get Happy
How About You?
Louise Dearman
How About You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
How About You?
The Rhythm's Alright With Me
Louise Dearman
The Rhythm's Alright With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Rhythm's Alright With Me
Overture
BBC Concert Orchestra
Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Overture
High Adventure (Friday Night Is Music Night Sig Tune)
BBC Concert Orchestra
High Adventure (Friday Night Is Music Night Sig Tune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
London Suite: III. Knightsbridge (March)
Eric Coates
London Suite: III. Knightsbridge (March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
London Suite: III. Knightsbridge (March)
Last played on
When lights go rolling round the sky
John Ireland, Roderick Williams, BBC Concert Orchestra & Martin Yates
When lights go rolling round the sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026npsf.jpglink
When lights go rolling round the sky
Composer
Last played on
Son Of A Preacher Man (Live On Friday Night Is Music Night)
Vanessa Haynes
Son Of A Preacher Man (Live On Friday Night Is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Irlande, Symphonic Poem
Augusta Holmès
Irlande, Symphonic Poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Irlande, Symphonic Poem
Le Festin d'Araignée
Albert Roussel
Le Festin d'Araignée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc0.jpglink
Le Festin d'Araignée
Sadler's Wells (At the Ballet) [Snapshots of London]
Haydn Wood
Sadler's Wells (At the Ballet) [Snapshots of London]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Sadler's Wells (At the Ballet) [Snapshots of London]
Manx Countryside Sketches
Haydn Wood
Manx Countryside Sketches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Manx Countryside Sketches
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
Puppet Ballet Suite: no.5 March Finale
John Foulds
Puppet Ballet Suite: no.5 March Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Puppet Ballet Suite: no.5 March Finale
Last played on
Requiem (K.626) in D minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem (K.626) in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem (K.626) in D minor
Last played on
Murder on the Orient Express - Overture
Richard Rodney Bennett
Murder on the Orient Express - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
Murder on the Orient Express - Overture
Conductor
Last played on
Stomping At The Savoy
Alfie Boe
Stomping At The Savoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hvc3p.jpglink
Stomping At The Savoy
Last played on
Trail by Jury
Arthur Sullivan
Trail by Jury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Trail by Jury
'The Birds' Suite - Introduction, Intermezzo and Bridal March
Hubert Parry
'The Birds' Suite - Introduction, Intermezzo and Bridal March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
'The Birds' Suite - Introduction, Intermezzo and Bridal March
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
Charles Villiers Stanford
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
Dame Ethel Smyth
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Alfred Cellier
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6h0.jpglink
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Onaway, Awake Beloved (Hiawatha's Wedding Feast)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Onaway, Awake Beloved (Hiawatha's Wedding Feast)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6dh.jpglink
Onaway, Awake Beloved (Hiawatha's Wedding Feast)
Overture to Act IV of 'The Tempest'
Arthur Sullivan
Overture to Act IV of 'The Tempest'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Overture to Act IV of 'The Tempest'
You Raise Me Up (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Josh Groban
You Raise Me Up (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdw4.jpglink
You Raise Me Up (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Last played on
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
John Foulds
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
Last played on
Dancing In The Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Rock Choir
Dancing In The Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Dancing In The Street (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Last played on
Bat Out Of Hell (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Bat Out Of Hell (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Bat Out Of Hell (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring BBC Concert Orchestra
Upcoming BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Hackney Empire
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egq9hn
Hackney Empire
2019-01-29T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p034sfpc.jpg
29
Jan
2019
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Hackney Empire
Hackney Empire
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: musical connections
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4gwxj
Alexandra Palace
2019-02-06T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p055wllm.jpg
6
Feb
2019
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: musical connections
Alexandra PalaceBook tickets
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Friday Night Is Music Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebq2rz
Southbank Centre, London
2019-02-08T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lp1xr.jpg
8
Feb
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Friday Night Is Music Night
Southbank Centre, LondonBook tickets
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: music and the stage
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24fbp
Alexandra Palace
2019-02-16T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06vyn7g.jpg
16
Feb
2019
Berlioz – The Ultimate Romantic: music and the stage
Alexandra PalaceBook tickets
BBC Concert Orchestra at Saffron Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9rn3
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2019-02-23T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05yf04t.jpg
23
Feb
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra at Saffron Hall
Saffron Hall, Saffron WaldenBook tickets
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra, Thomas Gould, Rumon Gamba and Jess Gillam
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Capes and Crusaders
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egv2rz
Hackney Empire
2019-01-24T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qx572.jpg
24
Jan
2019
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Capes and Crusaders
Hackney Empire
BBC Concert Orchestra at Watford Colosseum
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6c84f
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2019-01-18T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0457fm9.jpg
18
Jan
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra at Watford Colosseum
Watford Colosseum, Watford
Get Involved For Families: Adventure at Sea
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebfxp6
Chichester Festival Theatre
2019-01-13T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06xhvcc.jpg
13
Jan
2019
Get Involved For Families: Adventure at Sea
Chichester Festival Theatre
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: 65th Anniversary Edition
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezfxp6
Alexandra Palace
2018-12-18T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p064kfgy.jpg
18
Dec
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: 65th Anniversary Edition
19:30
Alexandra Palace
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evj5q9
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2018-12-16T09:47:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qmvpr.jpg
16
Dec
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
BBC Concert Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Edward Elgar: Land of Hope and Glory
-
Edgard Varèse: Amériques
-
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow
-
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
-
Gustav Holst: The Planets
-
Art imitates life for Judith Weir
-
A musical invocation of the forest god
-
BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican: Classical for Starters
-
Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche - Extract(Last Night of the Proms)
-
Roxanna Panufnik: Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light - Extract (Last Night of the Proms)
Back to artist