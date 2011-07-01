StrawLate 90s UK indie pop band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2001
Straw
1998
Straw Biography (Wikipedia)
Straw was an English post-Britpop band that released one album, Shoplifting, in 1999.
Straw Tracks
The Aeroplane Song
Straw
The Aeroplane Song
The Aeroplane Song
