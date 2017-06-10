The Whitefield Brothers
The Whitefield Brothers
The Whitefield Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Whitefield Brothers are a German funk band. The band, which consists of brothers Jan and Max Weissenfeldt, was previously known as the "'Poets of Rhythm"' beginning in 1991. Under this name, they were signed to the Quannum Projects label after they were discovered by Lyrics Born. As the Whitefield Brothers, they released their debut album In the Raw in 2001 and their second album, Earthology, in 2010. The making of Earthology took 15 years, and the album received generally favorable reviews from music critics.
The Whitefield Brothers Tracks
Buster
Rampage
Taisho
Safari Strut
The Gift feat Edan & Mr Lif (Oh No Ethiopium Remix)
The Gift feat Mr. Lif & Edan (Oh No Ethio Remix)
Joyful Exaltation (J. Rocc Edit)
Gifted (The Oh No Remix) (Feat. Edan & Mr. Lif)
"Sad Nile"
The Gift
Fifty Yards of Soul
