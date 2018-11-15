Amy WinehouseBorn 14 September 1983. Died 23 July 2011
Amy Winehouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was an English singer and songwriter. She was known for her deep, expressive contralto vocals and her eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul (sometimes labelled as blue-eyed soul and neo soul), rhythm and blues, and jazz. Winehouse's debut album, Frank (2003), was a critical success in the UK and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Her follow-up album, Back to Black (2006), led to five 2008 Grammy Awards, tying the then record for the most wins by a female artist in a single night, and made her the first British woman to win five Grammys, including three of the General Field "Big Four" Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Winehouse won three Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors: in 2004, Best Contemporary Song for "Stronger Than Me"; in 2007, Best Contemporary Song again, this time for "Rehab"; and in 2008, Best Song Musically and Lyrically for "Love Is a Losing Game." She also won the 2007 Brit Award for Best British Female Artist, having been nominated for Best British Album, with Back to Black.
- Amy Winehouse - Rehab (Later Archive 2006)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfrhd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfrhd.jpg2016-10-28T12:11:00.000ZAmy Winehouse performs Rehab on Later... with Jools Holland in 2006https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dfrwm
Amy Winehouse - Rehab (Later Archive 2006)
- Craig speaks to Amy Winehouse's best friend, Juliette Ashbyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cln4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cln4.jpg2016-07-23T18:35:00.000ZCraig speaks to Juliette Ashby about her friendship with Amy Winehouse, on the fifth anniversary of the singer's passing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042clp0
Craig speaks to Amy Winehouse's best friend, Juliette Ashby
- Archive Interview: Amy Winehouse, 2006https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cd7s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042cd7s.jpg2016-07-23T16:50:00.000ZCraig chats to Amy about 'It's a Wonderful Life' and her 2006 album 'You Know I'm No Good'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042cd8d
Archive Interview: Amy Winehouse, 2006
- Amy Winehouse in conversation with Janice Longhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqljc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqljc.jpg2016-04-04T11:31:00.000ZJanice looks back at Amy Winehouse's 2003 visit to the studio shortly before the release of her first album, Frank.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pzz77
Amy Winehouse in conversation with Janice Long
- Juliette Ashby Interview & Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vpdz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vpdz.jpg2015-09-18T15:01:00.000ZJuliette Ashby and her band play live in session for The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p032vpps
Juliette Ashby Interview & Session
- Amy Winehouse enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hhdyd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hhdyd.jpg2015-01-25T20:50:00.000ZAmy Winehouse is inducted into Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hhdyp
Amy Winehouse enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- What role did the press play in Amy's downfall?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0151qr5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0151qr5.jpg2013-02-13T15:56:00.000ZContributors Adele Mandy and Rosie Stokoe talk about the conflicting roles of the press in the rise and fall of singer Amy Winehouse.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0151qrf
What role did the press play in Amy's downfall?
- Amy was ''her own worst enemy''https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0151qky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0151qky.jpg2013-02-13T15:49:00.000ZAlison Duncan, who went to see Amy Winehouse when she was first starting out, talks about the tragedy of her talent being destroyed by addiction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0151ql0
Amy was ''her own worst enemy''
Amy Winehouse Tracks
Sort by
Our Day Will Come
Back To Black
Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse)
You Know I'm No Good
Tears Dry On Their Own
Rehab
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2004
Latest Amy Winehouse News
Amy Winehouse Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Craig Charles In Conversation With Rick Hall
-
Adele really loves greetings cards with her own face on
-
Did Adele inspire Harry Styles's solo career with a surprise birthday present?
-
Adele is struggling with bugs in Australia
-
Stormzy is obsessed with Adele
-
Adele’s Grammy night was an emotional roller coaster
-
Radio 2 Album of the Year: Adele 25
-
Song of the Year: Adele - Hello
-
Funk Family Tree: Sugar Pie DeSanto - Nancy Wilson
-
Beyoncé has amazing things to say about Adele