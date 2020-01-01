NoizyBorn 27 September 1986
Noizy
1986-09-27
Noizy Biography (Wikipedia)
Rigels Rajku (born 27 September 1986), known professionally as Noizy, is an Albanian rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur.
Noizy launched a clothing label in 2017 under his given name Illyrian Bloodline with flagship locations in Durrës, Pristina, Prizren and Tetovo.
